WBD Exec Addresses AEW Collision Broadcast Failure

AEW Collision: Beach Break was abruptly cut off 30 minutes early on Saturday, May 17, 2025, due to technical difficulties that affected both the East and West Coast airings on TNT. Instead of the show’s final matches, viewers were met with an early broadcast of Black Adam or a notice indicating the program had ended on Max.

AEW President Tony Khan quickly responded on social media, attributing the issue to transmission problems during the show’s delivery from the studio. He apologized and promised that the complete episode would be made available on-demand.

Despite those reassurances, the West Coast feed suffered the same fate as the East Coast, leading to further frustration among fans.

On Sunday, Warner Bros. Discovery executive Rich Guleksen publicly addressed the incident on Bluesky, confirming it was “a severe technical problem with show delivery & recording.” He expressed regret over the situation and said the team was working to restore the episode for replay on Max and TNT’s on-demand service “ASAP.”

The full episode of AEW Collision: Beach Break is now available on Max and the TNT app.