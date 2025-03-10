Will Ospreay Is Ready To Be ‘The Guy’ After AEW Revolution Win

At AEW Revolution, Will Ospreay defeated his former friend Kyle Feltcher in a brutal and bloodied Steel Cage match. Speaking backstage after the bout, Ospreay reflected on hitting a Spanish Fly from the top of the cage.

“I’ve never been more scared in my entire life. I’m being honest… Cling onto him before jumping off a 20-foot steel cage. Planting him into the ground.”

Moments before the spot, Fletcher looked into Ospreay’s eyes and told him he hates his former friend, a comment that broke the heart of the Aerial Asssassin. Ospreay recalled Fletcher being one of the first people he told about Will’s girlfriend, who would go on to become his wife.

With his feud with Fletcher seemingly over, Ospreay is looking to the future. Staring at a production truck emblazoned with the AEW logo, the British wrestler set his sights at the very top of the roster.

“I have a mission. I have always wanted to be the guy, I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I’ve always wanted the ball.”

Expectations have always been high for Ospreay ever since he first appeared for AEW. After officially signing in 2024, Ospreay is ready to be the guy on a path that could lead him to the AEW World Championship.