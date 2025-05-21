Will Ospreay and Hangman Page Will Main Event AEW Double or Nothing This Sunday

The main event for this Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view is officially set.

On the “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and Will Ospreay came face-to-face in a heated opening segment to deliver their final words before their high-stakes clash.

Ospreay revealed he had submitted a formal request to AEW President Tony Khan to have their match headline the show – and spoke about the need to bring that title “home” and defend it in London at Forbidden Door 2025 on August 25.

By the end of the segment, commentary confirmed Khan granted the request: Hangman Page vs. Will Ospreay will close the show as the official main event of AEW Double or Nothing 2025. The match, which also serves as the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, takes place this Sunday live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge the AEW World Champion at AEW All In: Texas on July 12, 2025.