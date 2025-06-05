Will Ospreay Challenge And More Confirmed For AEW Summer Blockbuster

Will Ospreay has made a big challenge.

Tonight’s Fyter Fest special of AEW Dynamite featured a segment with Tony Schiavone interviewing the Arial Assassin. We got a video package recapping Will’s attempt to get Swerve Strickland to support Hangman Page in his upcoming match before tonight’s segment.

This came after Ospreay lost The Owen final to Page at Double or Nothing last month. The win earned Adam Page a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW world title.

Ospreay started off by saying that he’s embarrassed, and trying to get Page and Strickland on the same page was not one of his smartest ideas. He reiterated, however, that Jon Moxley is the bigger threat in his eyes, and if two bitter rivals could just put their differences aside for one night, they could take the belt off Mox.

He then targeted the AEW World Champion saying that Mox is the reason AEW sucks right now and the company is actually full of talent. Will said that he’s starting to think maybe Swerve Strickland is also a threat.

Ospreay told the former AEW Champion that he could take a bullet for him, but he would take a bullet for AEW before that. He challenged the former NXT star for a match at next week’s 4-hour Summer Blockbuster special.

AEW Summer Blockbuster Match Card

This match, alongside a few other bouts were later confirmed for the upcoming show by Tony Khan. Here is the updated card for the June 11 show:

Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay Six Men Tag Team Match: “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander vs. Hurt Syndicate

“Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, & Komander vs. Hurt Syndicate Singles Match: Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher

Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher Singles Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart

Apart from this, the company has confirmed that Mistico will be in action for the show but his opponent has not been revealed. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is expected to be on commentary for the Toni Storm match.