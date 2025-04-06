Will Ospreay: Punk, Rollins Tried and Failed to Top My Cage Match with Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay is confident his steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher at AEW Revolution 2025 set a benchmark that others couldn’t reach, but that hasn’t stopped people like CM Punk and Seth Rollins from trying.

Reflecting on the acclaimed performance, Ospreay said the match delivered a rare blend of stunts, storytelling, and emotional impact. He said on the Battleground Podcast:

“I can’t think of another Cage Match off the top of my head that had done the stunts, the storytelling, the drama as well as that,” he said.

He pointed to the immediate response from fans and peers, noting how the match resonated beyond expectations.

“I mean, people tried to top it the next day, and they couldn’t. I just could not believe the output and the support that we got afterward, and just how people just thought it was one of the greatest Steel Cage Matches ever.”

Ospreay will be in action at tonight’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, where he’ll battle newcomer Kevin Knight in a quarterfinal match of the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament .