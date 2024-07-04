Will Ospreay Embraces Autism as His Wrestling ‘Superpower’

Will Ospreay proudly identifies as autistic, describing it as a ‘superpower’ that has elevated his wrestling abilities to a ‘superhero’ and ‘super genius’ level.

The reigning AEW International Champion recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro and explained why he doesn’t view the condition as a hinderance. Instead, he embraces being neurodivergent and feels it’s enabled him to become one of the top wrestlers today.

“I feel like it’s excelled my abilities to the point where I do think I’m at a superhero level, super genius level of pro wrestling now.”

Ospreay opened up about the way his mind works, and said his autism has helped him dive into something he genuinely loves and (wrestling) and become so great at it that he can share his passion with others. He enjoys being a role model and showing fans th hopes some of his fans they should fight through things holding them back.



“I do understand when people see someone and go, “I’ve got the same thing as you do and you’re on this stage. If anyone is struggling with that and is struggling to find their joy and their happiness, because they feel like this is holding you back – don’t let it hold you back. Look straight ahead at where you want to get to and then you’ll find a way of getting there.”

Earlier this year, Ospreay appeared on the Hey! EW digital series and discussed his the challenges he faced growing up with learning difficulties. Even as an adult, he needed to have someone his AEW contract to him.

“I just want to show people that, yeah, I’ve got autism,” Ospreay said. “I have ADHD as well. I’m super dyslexic. I can’t read. I had to have someone read my contract out for me.”

Ospreay is proud to show people that you can still achieve your dreams, no matter what obstacles you may face.

The former IWGP Champion became emotional after his bout with Swerve Strickland at AEW Forbidden Door 2024.