Backstage News On Will Ospreay’s Injury

Will Ospreay will be stepping away after Forbidden Door but no one knows for how long.

The Ariel Assassin returned to AEW last week to challenge Death Riders for an unsanctioned Steel Cage match at the Forbidden Door PPV. On this week’s Dynamite, Ospreay then revealed that he’ll be competing at the show despite his neck issues and claimed that the doctors had not cleared him for the match.

Fightful Select provided some more updates on his condition. They noted that Ospreay went into All In Texas knowing that he would need time off. His condition forced the company to shuffle things around and make drastic changes to tentative plans coming out of the show.

Many in the promotion were hopeful that he would not wrestle at the Forbidden Door PPV, but the former IWGP champion made it clear that working the show from his home country was very important for him.

People expect Will Ospreay to take time off after the London show this weekend, though there is no timetable on how long he will be out. Ospreay implied that he’ll be needing surgery during his promo this week but no one has outright been told that he’ll be getting one.

Ospreay originally was not going to cut the promo revealing his injury but he was asked to step up last minute due to other wrestlers not being cleared. Despite him claiming otherwise however, Will has been cleared to compete in the Steel Cage match this Sunday.