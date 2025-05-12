Will Ospreay Wants to Help Run Historic Women’s Wrestling Event

Will Ospreay has established himself as a bonafide star in he ring, but now he’s ready to show what he can do as a promoter. Speaking to Grapple Theory, Ospreay shared his ambitious plans for Pro Wrestling: Eve, a British independent women’s wrestling promotion.

“I think the European largest gate for a women’s show is held by Eve at 1,000 people. I want to break that record and I have the resources with AEW and Ring of Honor. I have the relationship with Stardom that I have and myself and Dan [Read, EVE co-founder] really want to collaborate.”

While women’s wrestling was once treated as little more than titilation in the west, massive strides have been made in recent years. Ospreay is thrilled that his plans for Pro Wrestling: EVE come at a time when women are treated much fairer with their male counterparts.

“I think a lot of women’s wrestling now is coming to the forefront and the women can do things just as good as the guys if you’re giving them the time.”

But who can fans expect at Pro Wrestling: EVE with Ospreay involved. The AEW star shared that he won’t be afraid to pull some of the very best names from AEW and Ring of Honor to break the current European women’s wrestling attendance record.

“I’ve got people like Willow Nightingale, Sky Blue, Queen Aminata, all saying like we would love to come over to Eve that the name is getting out there. So for me, this is about striking while the iron is hot.”

Ospreay is ready to bring in some big names to Europe, while also showcasing some of the continent’s top talent. Former NXT UK talent Nina Samuels from Aldershot, England is something Ospreay is hoping gets a bigger spotlight very soon.

“Nina Samuels is head and shoulders above a lot of people in this scene and does not get her flowers. I honestly if I could sign anyone and it’s not my missus, like I generally would sign Nina Sams in a heartbeat.”

Ospreay’s endorsement could help bring additional attention to these performers and the Pro Wrestling: EVE promotion as a whole. Fans will have to stay tuned and see if the Aerial Assassin can break the record and prove that his versitility in wrestling extends beyond the ring.