Will Ospreay Returns To AEW, Issues Challenge For Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay returns with a big proposal for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On the August 13 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was able to defeat Kevin Knight in singles action, submitting him with his signature bulldog choke.

After the match, things continued to escalate, as the Death Riders beat down Knight. Darby Allin attempted to make the save, but in the end, Allin found himself with a chair wrapped around his neck in the middle of the ring.

Just moments before the damage was done, Will Ospreay made his return to AEW by chasing off the Death Riders. Ospreay followed up his big moment by making the challenge to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, inviting them to fight in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.