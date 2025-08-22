Will Ospreay Reveals He Has Herniated Discs Pushing Against His Spinal Cord

Just days before his main event match at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Will Ospreay has provided a candid and concerning update on his neck injury. “The Aerial Assassin” confirmed that he is “compromised” but will still be competing in the Lights Out Steel Cage match this Sunday.

Speaking with Jon Alba on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Ospreay detailed the specifics of the injury he sustained at the All In: Texas pay-per-view last month.

“I am compromised, I’ve got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves,” Ospreay revealed.

Despite the serious nature of the injury, Ospreay stated that he is determined to compete in front of his home country crowd in London this weekend. He explained that this will be his final match before he takes time off to get the injury corrected.

“But, I can do stuff and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected,” he said.

He also assured fans that he has a “huge medical team” around him and that he is not being put in unnecessary danger. “Guys that work with AEW, they would not allow me to go into the ring if it was a huge percentage of a risk of me getting hurt,” he stated.

This Sunday, August 24, at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, Ospreay will team with The Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on the team of the Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.