Will Ospreay Fears For His Future As Surgery Looms

Will Ospreay is preparing for battle at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, but he is also looking ahead to a greater obstacle. Ospreay has shared that he has two herniated discs in his back, and that he will require surgery and a lengthy recovery after his ten-man ‘Lights Out’ cage match in London.

Speaking to CBS, Ospreay reflected on the perils that’ll face him post-Forbidden Door. For the British star, whatever happens in the match can’t compare to his nerves for what will come after.

“I’m anxious. I’m scared. Generally, I’m terrified. Not about the match, but just about afterwards. I don’t know what it looks like afterwards.”

Ospreay has been able to avoid surgery in his career so far, with his only broken bone being a broken nose years ago. For the British star who tries to use humor to handle the more complicated matters, this is a bold new chapter in his life.

“For the first time in my life, I have to realize that this is something serious and I don’t know how to navigate those emotions.”

Ospreay appreciates that fans are worried, not only for Forbidden Door but for his impending surgery. Despite being branded the Aerial Assassin, Ospreay knows that he may be a much different wrestler once he returns.

“I might have to kiss this part of my high-flying offense goodbye now. It’s something that I’m not ready to let go. I’ll be honest with you, I’m not ready to let go.”

Ospreay ended up on a positive note, highlighting talent including Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger and AJ Styles who changed their repertoire post-surgery and remained highly talented wrestlers. As Ospreay hopes to follow in their footsteps, a massive change for the British star continues to cast a heavy shadow.