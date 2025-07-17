Another Top AEW Star Taking Time Off After All In Texas

Another top AEW star is set for some time off.

Samoa Joe being stretchered out after his All In Texas match against Death Riders, was recently revealed to be an angle, allowing Joe to take time off for the promotion of the Twisted Metal Series.

Now Fightful Select has revealed that the heavyweight star is not the only one taking time off from the company after the latest PPV.

Will Ospreay picked up a big victory at All In. He teamed up with Swerve Strickland, and the duo defeated The Young Bucks to rid them of their EVP status in the company.

The Aerial Assassin then came out to help Hangman Page against Jon Moxley in the main event. This time, however, his opponents proved to be too much, and Ospreay had to be taken out on a stretcher.

The report has now revealed that this whole angle was done for the same reason as Samoa Joe. The former IWGP World Champion had been working banged up before the PPV and he will also be absent from AEW TV for a while.

A concrete timetable for Will Ospreay’s return to the company has not been confirmed, but it’s believed that he will be out for at least a month

While Ospreay will not be seen on TV in the upcoming weeks, his All In partner Swerve Strickland doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The former AEW Champion started a new program on this week’s Dynamite which you can check out here.