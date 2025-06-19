Will Ospreay Reveals Tragic Personal News He Received Before Grand Slam Mexico

Will Ospreay performed at tonight’s Grand Slam Mexico special of Dynamite despite receiving terrible personal news before the show.

The Aerial Assassin teamed up with Swerve Strickland and the Opps to take on Beast Mortos & Death Riders in a 10 men tag team match at the special event.

The former IWGP World Champion took to X after the show, revealing that he received the news of his grandfather’s passing right after he landed in the country. Will Ospreay noted that his grandfather was a hero to him and said that the love and support of the fans tonight helped ease his pain:

“Personal note. I landed in Mexico this morning at 3am. Once landed I had a phone call from my mum telling me my grandad had passed that morning. Extremely close to my Grandad, he was a bloody hero to me.



Your love & support eased my pain,

Thank you so much”

The ending of the bout tonight saw Will Ospreay setting up Jon Moxley for his finisher, but the Young Bucks interfered. The distraction ultimately allowed Mox to roll Swerve Strickland up, and the AEW champion pinned Strickland using a grip on his tights.

The show had a number of other exciting segments. Though probably the most notable moment of the night came after the broadcast when Bryan Danielson made his surprise return and got physical.