William Regal Admits He “Checked Out” Of Wrestling Before AEW Signing

William Regal didn’t have time to mentally prepare for his presence in AEW.

Regal had been loyal to WWE for many years and once his in-ring career began to wind down, he play a crucial role behind the scenes. He was known as Triple H’s right-hand man on the NXT brand. Once WWE decided to change the direction of NXT, Regal was released.

William Regal Was Mentally Out Of Wrestling

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, William Regal admitted he is still adjusting to getting back in the groove since he had checked out of wrestling entirely.

“In that two months that I was off, when I say I checked out of wrestling, I checked out of wrestling. My wrestling brain hasn’t caught up yet. I still don’t — I felt comfortable last week. I don’t feel like my wrestling brain’s in full working order yet where I could just go, ‘okay boom, boom, boom.’

“It’s not my job either but that’s — the first few weeks was go out and do my bit and then just watch. I’m still sort of here, well I started off about here because I really, really checked out.

“The first night was just a blur, an incredible experience but as much as what was going on I was still — I just did my thing and got out. Whatever else is going on in my brain I still haven’t caught up.”

Regal made his AEW debut at the Revolution PPV back in March. He now manages the team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. They are known as the Blackpool Combat Club.

Please H/T SEScoops if you use any of the quotes in this article.