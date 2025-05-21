Willow Nightingale Confirms New Multi-Year AEW Contract

Willow Nightingale isn’t planning on going anywhere else. She confirmed that she has officially signed a new multi-year contract to remain with AEW, a move that keeps one of its most beloved talents with the promotion for the foreseeable future.

This news follows an earlier report this month from Fightful Select, which first indicated that Nightingale had agreed to terms on a new deal before her previous one was set to expire. Nightingale herself verified this during a sit-down interview with The TakeDown on SI, where she expressed her happiness and belief in both her own potential within AEW and the company’s ongoing growth.

“That is true, yes. I am happy where I am,” Nightingale told The Takedown. “I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish.”

She also shared her deep excitement about being an integral part of AEW’s journey and development: “But also, I’m just really excited to be a part of something when it’s fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we’re past the years of finding our footing. But to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I’m excited to continue, to take part in that.”

Nightingale initially signed with AEW in 2022 and has become a key figure on both AEW and Ring of Honor television. She is a former AEW TBS Champion and is reportedly currently involved in a significant storyline with the Death Riders group.