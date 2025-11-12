Willow Nightingale Pitches Feud With Top AEW Star

Former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale has pitched a feud with a current champion that she would like to see on AEW television. Nightingale debuted in AEW back in May 2021 and has had success, including runs in CMLL, Stardom, and New Japan. She is set to compete in the first-ever Women’s Blood and Guts match on November 12.

Nightingale recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about her position in AEW, noting how Google searches seem to favor her alongside other top female stars. “I think there are a handful of people who I feel like, no matter what has happened or is going to happen, I will have some weird, inexplicable link to (them). If you search my name up on Google, (Kris Statlander’s) name will come up as one of the suggested names, right?”

She also mentioned her history with the current TBS Champion. “But I also feel really linked to Mercedes (Mone), having been the last person she wrestled before coming to AEW, and then the first person she wrestled when she did come here.”

Nightingale then named ROH Women’s World Champion Athena as an ideal opponent, noting she would like to see her more on the main AEW roster. “And Athena, while I think there’s a lot more for her to be done on the main roster (in) AEW, and hopefully that can happen at some point, I feel like she is a perfect foil to Willow Nightingale. I’m big and strong, and she’s little and strong. And we both have a … I mean, she’s crazy athletic, but we both have this energy.”

Statlander and Nightingale will be reunited in the aforementioned Blood and Guts match on November 12. They will be teaming with Jamie Hayter, Harley Cameron, and Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa). Their opponents will be the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue & Thekla), Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné.