Willow Nightingale Re-Signs With AEW

Willow Nightingale has secured her future with All Elite Wrestling, signing a new multi-year contract according to a Fightful report (May 14, 2025). The deal comes as the fan-favorite competitor was reportedly in her contract year, with AEW viewing her retention as a priority.

The 31-year-old “Babe With The Power” has been a cornerstone of AEW’s women’s division since officially joining in October 2022, following initial appearances in 2021. Nightingale’s accomplishments include a notable 35-day reign as AEW TBS Champion in 2024, capturing the title from Julia Hart at Dynasty before dropping it to Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing.

"I've already been a problem for you guys. And now, I'm going to be the BIGGEST problem."



EXCLUSIVE: As her issues with the Death Riders continue to escalate, @willowwrestles sends a message to @MarinaShafir + @jonmoxley. pic.twitter.com/ezbR4uFHqV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 9, 2025

While representing AEW internationally, Nightingale has also collected championship gold in multiple promotions, holding the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship for 45 days in 2023 and the CMLL Women’s Championship for 62 days in 2024.