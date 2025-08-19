Willow Nightingale: It’s Time For Women’s Blood & Guts

Since debuting in 2021, Blood and Guts has become one of AEW’s most iconic matches, with some of the company’s very top stars competing. So far, women have yet to have a Blood and Guts match of their own, though Willow Nightingale is ready for that to change.

Speaking with Blavity, Nightingale put the idea forward for a Women’s Blood and Guts match. The former AEW TBS Champion argued that the women, like the men, would not shy away from getting visceral.

“I feel like we have our own unique identity, and I really do think a Blood And Guts type match is a part of that. I think we love bearing that. I think we love the viscerality of that, so it’s about time if something like that does happen.”

In addition to Blood and Guts, Nightingale is hoping that AEW goes further with its use of inter-gender wrestling. After sharing the ring with the likes of Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley, Willow is honored to work with AEW’s best, regardless of their sex.

“It’s something that I wear with pride to be one of the people that really helped push the boundaries.”

Nightingale’s comments aren’t the first time the topic of a Women’s Blood and Guts match have come up. When asked, AEW President Tony Khan shared what it’d take for a Women’s Blood and Guts match to happen. While AEW certainly allows more blood for women’s matches than WWE, time will tell if Nightingale gets the match she believes her colleagues are ready for.