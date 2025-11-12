Women’s Blood & Guts Match Ends In Surrender Finish

AEW’s November 12 edition of Dynamite delivered a violent spectacle with the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match—and it ended in brutal, emotional fashion. With bodies everywhere, blood spilled early and often, and in the end, it was “Timeless” Toni Storm who waved the white flag for her team to save her tag partner from further destruction. The match took place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The match began with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, but things escalated fast. Blue was busted open within minutes after being slammed face-first into the cage, setting the tone for a relentless match filled with weapons, barbed wire, glass, and even a bed of nails. Participants entered in intervals, creating a layered war zone across the two rings enclosed in steel.

The winning team consisted of Mercedes Moné, Thekla, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Marina Shafir. They defeated the team of Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Mina Shirakawa, and Harley Cameron.

As the final moments unfolded, chaos reigned. Shirakawa was trapped in a figure-four leg lock by Megan Bayne, while Marina Shafir stomped on shards of glass before attacking. The heels—Shafir, Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue—held Shirakawa down and restrained Toni Storm, forcing her into an impossible decision.

Unable to save Shirakawa from the mounting punishment and pinned down herself, Storm gave up and ended the match with a surrender. The finish was gruesome, capping off a match that will likely go down as one of the most violent in AEW women’s history. This was not just about wins and losses—it was about survival.

