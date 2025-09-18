New World Title Stipulation And More Announced For All Out

Multiple updates to the All Out match card.

Tonight’s September to Remember special of Dynamite came live from Ontario’s Canada Life Place. The show featured three qualifying matches for the announced Tag Team Championship ladder match at the upcoming PPV.

The Young Bucks, JetSpeed and the Don Callis Family all picked up victories in their respective bouts. This earned them the right to challenge defending champions Brodido for the titles at the show this Saturday.

Apart from this, the show also featured a contract signing segment between World Champion Adam Page and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.

During the segment, Page who will be putting his title on the line against the Don Callis Family member, revealed a new stipulation for the bout. He announced that Fletcher will be stripped of his TNT title if any members of his faction interfered in their world title match.

AEW All Out Updated Match Card

The 2025 All Out PPV will be taking place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show set for Saturday, September 20 will have a special start time of 3 P.M ET. Here is the updated card for the PPV: