At AEW All In: Texas, Adam Cole spoke from the heart about his latest health setback, admitting that his future in the ring remains unclear. In the wake of this sad news, the wrestling world has rallied behind Cole, who has vacated the AEW TNT Championship.
Wrestlers Rally Behind Adam Cole Amid In-Ring Future Uncertainty
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.