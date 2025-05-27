Young Bucks Banged Up After Anarchy In The Arena Match

AEW’s Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks, are reportedly dealing with physical issues following their participation in the grueling Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

In the wild 12-person contest in Glendale, Arizona, the team made up of The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir was defeated by the opposing squad of Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, Katsuyori Shibata, and Willow Nightingale.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio after the event, it was noted that the Young Bucks were banged up after the match. The specific nature or severity of their conditions was not detailed.

However, Meltzer speculated they could miss a few weeks of in-ring action as a result of being banged up in the typically chaotic and high-impact Anarchy in the Arena bout. Any potential time away for The Young Bucks is not confirmed at this point.