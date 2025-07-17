Young Bucks Struggle On Dynamite After Losing AEW EVP Status

The July 16 episode of AEW Dynamite took place at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois and dealt with the fallout from last week’s All In: Texas pay-per-view. During that show, the Young Bucks lost their tag team match against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, and in the process, lost their status as AEW EVPs.

During Dynamite, the former EVPs were clearly unhappy with their new circumstances. They arrived via a standard Lyft instead of their usual limo and were downgraded to a modest locker room, far from the executive treatment they once received.

In the ring, the Bucks teamed with Josh Alexander and Hechicero in an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match against ROH World Champion Bandido, JetSpeed, and Brody King. Their usual entrance video was replaced with a crudely styled alternative—seemingly created in MS Paint. Ring announcer Justin Roberts appeared to take pleasure in emphasizing their demotion during the introductions as he nixed their usual introductions with their full names.

Despite these changes, Don Callis seems to be aligning himself with the Bucks once again, hinting at potential developments to come. For now, though, the Young Bucks appear to be sliding down the AEW hierarchy.

