Tag Team Match With Unique Stipulation Teased For All In Texas, Updated Card

A new tag team match with an interesting stipulation has been teased for the upcoming AEW All In: Texas PPV next month.

This week’s episode of Dynamite continued the build for the upcoming show. The opening match of the night saw the team of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeating Blake Christian and Lee Johnson. The Young Bucks were at the ringside for the bout.

The Bucks had a faceoff with Ospreay and Strickland after the bell, who went on to challenge the EVPs to a match at All In. Just before the closing of the segment, Ospreay threw in an interesting stipulation, saying that the AEW founders should put their Executive positions on the line for this match.

Apart from this, the company confirmed during Dynamite that the duo of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight will be challenging The Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team Championships at the show.

AEW All In Texas Updated Match Card

The June 25 episode also saw Kris Statlander and Mark Briscoe picking singles victory to earn the First Entrant Slot in their respective Gauntlet matches at the upcoming PPV. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match For AEW World Title Shot

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match For Women’s World Title Shot

All In Texas will take place from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas next month on July 12. Bryan Danielson is also expected to be at the show.