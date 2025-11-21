Young Bucks Name Most Underrated AEW Wrestler

Matt and Nick Jackson have high praise for their current trios partner, Josh Alexander. Following their victory on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, the Young Bucks spoke to Adam’s Apple about their experience teaming with the former TNA World Champion. When asked to name the most underrated wrestler in All Elite Wrestling, Nick Jackson immediately pointed to Alexander.

“Man, we teamed up him with him [Wednesday] night on TBS, Josh Alexander. He’s unbelievable.”

The trio defeated the team of Scorpio Sky and Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) on the November 19 edition of Dynamite. Matt Jackson echoed his brother’s take regarding Alexander’s talent but also took a moment to highlight their opponents from that evening. He encouraged fans to pay closer attention to the work being done by Sky and the Martin brothers.

“Josh Alexander, he’s awesome. Even the guys we wrestled [Wednesday] night, Top Flight and Scorpio Sky, I think people need to check out these guys more. They’re awesome.”

Alexander arrived in AEW in April 2025, immediately aligning himself with the Don Callis Family. Prior to his AEW debut, he was a cornerstone of TNA Wrestling, where he enjoyed two reigns as World Champion and became the longest-reigning champion in that company’s history.

The Young Bucks and Alexander will team up again this Saturday, November 22, at AEW Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey. They are scheduled to face Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) in a “Million Dollar Trios Match.”