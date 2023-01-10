AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Shares Cryptic ‘Bye’ Post

Andrade El Idolo hasn’t used the way he and fans thought he would be in AEW when he signed with the promotion. He was believed to be on his way out of the company at one point. He has further ignited the fuel by posting a cryptic message.

El Idolo made a name for himself in Mexico before signing with WWE, where he was a top NXT star. However, expectations weren’t met on the main roster due to his booking, so he left the company in March 2021.

El Idolo made his debut in AEW in June 2021. When he first debuted, some fans thought he would have a better run in All Elite than he had in WWE. However, that clearly has not happened.

Andrade is sidelined with an injury, and it’s been heavily reported that he was unhappy in AEW and wants to leave the company despite having years left on his deal.

The Post

On social media, he shared a photo that showed his mask packed in a bag with a goodbye message in the caption.“Bye!!!”

A fan asked Conrad Thompson why Andrade is not following him on Twitter. Andrade saw the post and responded, “someday I will be with you in the podcasts and I will talk about everything….Sueña Interesante!”

If Andrade does leave AEW, it will be interesting to see if he returns to WWE under the new management led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.