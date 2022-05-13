AEW’s Brian Pillman Jr. Cast In Upcoming Action Movie

AEW‘s Brian Pillman Jr. is set to make his acting debut after being cast in an upcoming action movie.

On Twitter, the director Michael Matteo Rossi announced that Pillman will have a role in ‘The Charisma Killers,’ an upcoming action film that focuses on a mentor and his cult of killers.

In his response, Pillman said that he’s graduated from a Varsity Blond to a Hollywood Blond, a reference to the tag team his father was in.

Brian Pillman Sr. teamed with ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin as The Hollywood Blonds in 1993, capturing the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championships in March that year.

The news that I was excited to share with you all today! Just landed my first acting role! I guess you could say I graduated from Varsity Blond to Hollywood Blond!!! ???? https://t.co/l4OxUHyVGB — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) May 12, 2022

The Charisma Killers

Pillman will be making his acting debut in the new film, but he’s not the only wrestler tied to the project.

Last month, a day after announcing her hiatus from wrestling, Impact’s Jessica McKay confirmed that she will be in the film, playing the role of ‘Swinger Wife.’

The film will also feature performances by Vernon Wells (Commando), Marnette Patterson (American Sniper), and Jason Scott Jenkins (American Horror Story.)