AEW’s Rebel Reveals She Underwent Surgery To Remove A Tumor

AEW personality Rebel, the long-time on-screen ally of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., has broken her silence regarding her extended absence from television. Rebel revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

Rebel has not been part of AEW programming since an episode of AEW Dark in August 2022, an absence of over two years. She took to Instagram to share the health update.

She posted a photo from a hospital bed and using a classic movie reference to bring some levity to the serious situation. Quoting “Kindergarten Cop,” Rebel wrote, “It’s not a Tumah ~ Kindergarten Cop. Ok, it is, but it’s out now ??.” She added, “Still healing from when I was hospitalized last May 2024.”

This news comes after Rebel had previously shared that she was hospitalized in May 2024 with what was initially an unidentified lung mass, later diagnosed as pneumonia. Though she remains under contract with AEW, there is currently no timetable for her return to television as she continues to recover. We wish her a speedy recovery.