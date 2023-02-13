AEW’s Ricky Starks Announces Non-Wrestling Business Venture

Ricky Starks has made a name for himself as part of All Elite Wrestling, and now the wrestler is looking to leave his mark in the world of fashion.

Starks made his AEW debut in June 2020 answering Cody Rhodes‘ TNT Championship open challenge and was signed after coming up short to the American Nightmare.

Starks has one reign as FTW Champion to his name, a win in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, and won last year’s AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Fashion

Starks is always dressed to impress when he appears on AEW programming, and now has plans to launch his own clothing line.

On Twitter, Starks announced his clothing brand ‘Dream Palace’ and said it will be coming soon.

The former FTW Champion’s tweet got a response from Mark Henry, who expressed his support for the endeavor.

This is hardly the first time Starks has shown interest in the fashion world, as during a 2021 appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, he cited Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and Gucci as his primary designers.

Wrestling with Fashion

Ricky Starks is by no means the only wrestler to set his sights on the fashion world.

In 2018, WWE Superstar Finn Balor began his own apparel line PE&K, while Chris Jericho launched his Painmaker line in 2020.

Impact Wrestling‘s Al Snow also remains the co-founder of the popular “Collar X Elbow” clothing brand while Randy Orton announced the launch of his SLTHR apparel line on Instagram in 2020.