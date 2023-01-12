AEW’s Tony and Shad Khan Are Among The List of Interested Buyers for WWE

WWE is looking at potentially selling the company by the middle of this year and has hired JPMorgan to help with talks.

Barron’s, the sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, reports that AEW‘s Tony and Shad Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.

The article noted that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund appears more likely to buy Vince McMahon‘s company. The Khan family “is in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”

The story added, “the Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset. Tony Khan’s father Shahid Khan, a co-owner of AEW, already owns the football team Jacksonville Jaguars and the English soccer club Fulham Football Club, indicating the duo have deep pockets.”

Other Buyers

Comcast (NBCU’s parent company), Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor Group Holdings (UFC’s parent company), Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT & TBS’ parent company), Disney, and FOX have been speculated as potential buyers.

“We think that now is the time to Buy WWE,” Benchmark’s Mike Hickey wrote on Friday. “Business momentum is strong, and future growth prospects appear promising.” Through the end of trading on Wednesday, the stock was up 24% since the close on Jan. 5, before Vince McMahon said he believed WWE should consider strategic alternatives.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio today that WWE CEO Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro this past Monday while at the college football championship game.