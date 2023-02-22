‘After Party’ Announced for After AEW Dynamite

AEW will be having an “after party” following this week’s episode of Dynamite that will feature a DJ set, appearances by wrestlers, and more.

All Elite Wrestling holds the show from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday night. AEW’s Swerve Strickland announced on Twitter that rapper Mega Ran would be performing at the Cobra Arcade Bar after AEW Dynamite.

Ran does have a history with the promotion as he provided music for AEW in the past for two of its events – AEW Fyter Fest in 2019 and AEW Revolution in 2021.

Ran performed his track “Going to the Garden” before being confronted by Bully Ray at the co-promoted ROH and NJPW event, G1 Supercard, at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Tomorrow! After #AEWDynamite??? in Phoenix, catch your boys at @CobraArcadeBar for some tunes and games! ???? free admission! pic.twitter.com/uxFnDS609t — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) February 21, 2023

The show will feature an “important announcement” from AEW President Tony Khan.

