“Ageism” – Eric Bischoff Fires Back at Claims Vince McMahon is Out of Touch

Is Vince McMahon a crotchety old miser who is out of touch with what wrestling fans want?

Eric Bischoff isn’t so sure.

McMahon retired from WWE in July of last year but returned to the promotion this month to oversee a potential sale.

The 77-year-old billionaire has since been appointed Executive Chairman following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon.

Ageism

For years prior to his retirement, McMahon faced criticism from fans for being out of touch with what fans wanted.

Examples given include McMahon’s insistence on pushing certain talents over ones more beloved by fans, as seen with Roman Reigns in 2015.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff rejected the idea that McMahon is out of touch.

“The whole Vince is old and out of touch thing, you can argue that maybe creatively because you don’t like Vince’s vision of what wrestling should be, but it doesn’t mean that he is not in control of his faculties or that he’s missed a beat.” “I think that’s internet wrestling chatter because people aren’t happy with what they’re seeing on television. ‘Oh, it’s because he’s too old.’ But no ageism, right?” Eric Bischoff.

WWE Sale

It was just a few months ago that fans expected McMahon to spend his days out of the public eye after the scandals that forced him to retire.

Now McMahon has resumed his role in Titan Towers and will decide who purchases WWE if a sale goes ahead.

On his show, Bischoff argued that despite what some believe, McMahon has never seemed more on top of the wrestling world than right now.

“I would say the events of the last week would suggest that he is far from out of touch.” Eric Bischoff.

Names listed as potential buyers of WWE include Comcast, FOX, Disney, Amazon, the Saudi Arabia PIF, and Shahid & Tony Khan.

