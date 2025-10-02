Ahmed Johnson Okay After Collision With Drunk Driver

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson is recovering after being involved in a collision with a drunk driver. As shared by Book Pro Wrestlers on Facebook, Johnson, real name Tony Norris, was involved in a collision on September 29. Though the back of Johnson’s vehicle was wrecked, he survived the crash, and shared the following statement.

“When you have the Lord on your side nothing can harm you.”

Johnson debuted in the WWF in 1995 and became the first African-American Intercontinental Champion the following year. 1996 also saw Johnson headline In Your House 9: International Incident, as part of a six-man tag-team match. He left the WWF in 1998 and later wrestled in WCW as ‘Big T.’

Thankfully, Johnson is okay, but this situation could have gone very differently. This situation shows why nobody should ever get behind the wheel while intoxicated.