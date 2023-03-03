Ahmed Johnson Set For Rare Pro Wrestling Appearance

Former WWF/E Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson is set to make a return to a pro wrestling for a special appearance this month.

Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling(ISPW) has announced Ahmed Johnson will make an appearance at its March 11 event in Washington, New Jersey. The ISPW event will feature Tommy Dreamer, Nyla Rose, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, Maven, Crowbar and more.

Johnson will be on hand to sign autographs and take photos; his appearance is in conjunction with Damage365 Promotions.

Ahmed Johnson, who was accused of hurting talents, had been one of the powerful stars in the Stamford-based company. He had one reign as WWF Intercontinental Champion and he was also the first African American Intercontinental Champion. Johnson also had a brief stint with WCW from 1999-2000 using the name Big T.

ISPW has also announced several matches on the card:

The show will be headlined by the hard-hitting battle between two veterans, Crowbar will go one on one with “The Samoan Storm” Afa Jr. The veteran stars with 60 years of experience combined, they are expected to deliver an unforgettable bout.

Meanwhile, ECW icon Tommy Dreamer will lock horns with “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (with Dave LaGreca) with “The Superstar” Danny Morrison as the special guest referee. Lagreca and Dreamer are very close friends and host Busted Open Radio together. A special battle is on the cards.

Former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven is the “Manager of Champions” in ISPW as he manages both ISPW Heavyweight Champion Bull James and ISPW Women’s Champion Tina San Antonio. Maven promises that San Antonio will retain the title against Layla Luciano next Saturday night.

Other matches: HC Loc defends the ISPW Tri-State Title against “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/ “The Agent to The Stars” Nicky Benz), Justin Corino vs. Vik Dalishus, LSG collides with TJ Epixx, GKM takes on Dominick Denaro, and Vicious Vicki in action!”

TICKETS for the ISPW event are available for purchase by contacting [email protected] More event information can be found at ISPWWrestling.com.