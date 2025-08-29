AJ Mana Loses Day Job Over Raja Jackson Attack Ties

Raja Jackson’s actions at a recent KnokX Pro Wrestling event has shocked the wrestling world and raised questions as to how it could happen. While Syko Stu is thankfully awake and alert, the fallout of Jackson’s assault on Stu continues to be felt beyond both of these men.

During a Kick stream by Jackson, AJ Mana was seen encouraging the MMA fighter to give Stu a ‘receipt’ following a prior altercation between the two. While Stu apologized for hitting Jackson with a beer can after mistaking him for a wrestler, an apology Jackson seemingly accepted, Raja would deliver a series of punches to an unconscious Stu in the ring.

Appearing on the F’Yall Podcast, Mana shared that he hs been fired from his day job after those at his work saw a video from TMZ. Mana claimed that the gist of his dismissal was that his former employer sees him as “an accessory to an attempted murder,” leaving them with no choice but to let him go.

Jackson’s attack has had a serious impact on KnokX Pro, which has lost its status as a WWE ID affiliate. With talent reporting wanting out of KnokX Pro in the wake of what’s happened, it remains to be seen how the promotion will recover.

As for Mana, he has claimed that his encouragement for a ‘receipt’ was merely done in character. Nevertheless, this incident has reportedly cost him his job, leaving his future in and out of the ring uncertain.