AJ Mana Walks Back Termination Claim After Raja Jackson Attack

AJ Mana recently claimed that he’d been fired from his day job due to his role in Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu that shocked the wrestling world. Now, Mana is walking back on those claims, as he told the Something to Wrestle podcast:

“[wORK TOLD ME] yOU’RE NOT TECHNICALLY FIRED, BUT WE’RE NOT REALLY ASKING YOU TO COME BACK TO WORK UNTIL THIS DISSIPATES.”

Mana was the person who told Jackson to give Stu a ‘receipt’ after Stu hit Raja with a beer can. Though Stu apologized and he and Raja shook hands, Jackson would deliver a series of punches to the head of an unconscious Stu in the ring in a moment that has outraged fans.

Mana is not fired, despite in a previous interview claiming that his day job terminated him once they saw a video of his and Jackson through TMZ. Mana had previously claimed that his work had told him “You’re an accessory to an attempted murder. We gotta let you go,” but that no longer appears to be the case.

This situation has cast an ugly shadow over KnokX Pro Wrestling, a promotion that has been dropped as a WWE ID affiliate. While Mana may not be gone from his day job, despite his past comments, his future in wrestling, much like Jackson’s, remains in doubt.