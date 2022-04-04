What Happened to AJ Styles Face at WrestleMania?

AJ Styles competed in a dream match at WrestleMania 38 when The Phenomenal one went up against Edge in a singles match on night 2 of the PPV.

Though what caught people’s attention was the fact that the former world champion was cut open even before the match began. A pretty noticeable cut was visible on his upper right cheek during his entrance

There was a lot of speculation on what happened with AJ. It appears that he suffered the cut after bumping into the star-shaped entranceway as seen in the video below:

Looks like AJ Styles cut his face on the #WrestleMania sign during his entrance

AJ Styles vs Edge at WrestleMania

Despite the cut, the former NJPW star went on to have a lengthy match with Edge. The injury didn’t seem to have bothered him much during the contest.

The ending of this match saw AJ Styles hitting a Styles Clash in his third attempt. To the surprise of the crowd Edge somehow managed to kick out of the finisher.

AJ then went to the ring apron for a Phenomenal Forearm but Damian Priest came out of nowhere. Styles got distracted for a second before focusing on his opponent.

The distraction was enough for Edge to counter and he knocked Styles out with a spear while he was still in the air. Edge went on to pin the former champion. This appears to be the start of the reported heel faction led by the Rated R Superstar.