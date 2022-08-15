Top Superstar Will Miss WWE Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle is gearing up to be one of WWE‘s biggest events of 2022.

WWE runs premium live events every month, but Clash at the Castle will be the company’s first stadium event from the United Kingdom in 30 years. It all goes down Saturday, September 3rd from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE has promised a big card for Clash and so far, we’re on course. Announced matches include:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

More matches are sure to be announced in the coming days, but one former WWE Champion has confirmed he will not be there.

AJ Styles Won’t Be There

The Phenomenal didn’t compete at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam. Unfortunately, he won’t be wrestling at Clash of the Castle, either.

Styles broke the news during a recent interview with Inside the Ropes.

“I would love to put on a show,” said Styles. “I don’t know that I have a story or anything, and it’s a shame. There are plenty of other performers that have great stories, so I’m not saddened by the fact that I won’t be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches.”

Based on Styles comments, it’s a bit unclear as to why he’s miss missing three conjecture premium live events. He’s been competing on television, so it’s not an injury.

Watch AJ Styles‘ recent interview with Inside The Ropes, featuring Styles’ thoughts on AEW, Triple H taking over WWE creative and much more: