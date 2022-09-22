Al Snow Says he Was Kicked Out of Restaurants for Dining with Head

Al Snow struggled to enjoy a nice meal out in peace during the Attitude Era, as staff and other customers didn’t appreciate his choice of company.

During the late 1990s, Snow would appear on WWE programming with ‘Head’ a mannequin head who he’d speak to and who would seemingly speak back to Snow.

Dining Out

Al Snow, like any other wrestler, had to find time to eat during his career, but that was easier said than done.

Speaking to SEScoops’ correspondent Steve Fall, the former WWF Hardcore Champion recalled keeping in character at the time.

“I carried the head everywhere. When I went out to eat after shows I took it to a restaurant, sat directly across the table. I ordered two meals. We’d argue, we’d fight. Waitresses would come up to you. ‘Sir you’re making the other customers uncomfortable you’re gonna need to leave.’

“Sir you’re making the other customers uncomfortable you’re gonna need to leave.” Al Snow recalls being asked to leave restaurants over Head.

“I’m like ‘well they’re making us uncomfortable how are we gonna eat our food? They [Head] have got an upset stomach. Now I’ve paid for their dinner box it up please we’re gonna go.’ And then I would just take the second meal back and eat it in the hotel room later that night.”

The Comic Book

Snow and Head struggled to have a nice meal together, but the veteran wrestler and his friend have made it in the world of comic books.

Earlier this year, a Kickstarter was launched for ‘The Ballad of Al Snow & Head’ a comic about the fictional life of his WWF character.

The project made nearly double it’s original $3,000 and Snow had plenty of praise for the project.

“The Ballad of Al Snow and Head is about 40-pages long and I was blown away by [it.] I mean these are top talents in the comic book industry that worked on it and the artwork for each and every one of these comic books is different and unique. Absolutely incredible. Just beautiful.

“The story for the first one ‘The ballad of Al Snow and Head’… I’m wrestling an opponent very short and then I land on my head or whatever and then we go off into the post-apocalyptic world. Everything takes place basically inside my mind because I’m quote-unquote insane and I’m running a detective agency in this post-apocalyptic world.”

More information about ‘The Ballad of Al Snow and Head’ can be found here.

For use of these quotes please give a h/t to SEScoops.