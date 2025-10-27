Alberto El Patron Responds to Fan Support After AAA Banishment

Alberto El Patron was officially banished from AAA in July 2025 following his defeat to El Mesías. While the former AAA Mega Champion has not appeared for the promotion since his exit, he continues to have strong support among fans.

During a recent AAA event, El Hijo del Vikingo responded to chants for El Patron by mocking his supporters, saying, “Get over it, haha!” On X, El Patron reacted to the fan chants with gratitude, expressing appreciation for the continued support from his home country.

“Thank you, my beloved Mexico, for not forgetting your patrón.”

When WWE announced its acquisition of AAA, Alberto’s role in the company greatly diminished. Despite being one of AAA’s top stars, Alberto was not part of the announcement in April, and WWE avoided making reference to him. After his exit from AAA, it was reported that WWE had deliberately distanced itself from El Patron, despite the backlash in Mexico, where he is popular.

El Patron was fired from WWE in 2014 after a backstage altercation, and after being rehired the next year, was cut in 2016. An incident with a fan at an AAA event in May 2025 would result in Alberto being suspended from competition in Tijuana in another scandal for the former World Champion.

Despite this, Alberto does have some WWE support, with Rey Mysterio claiming he will try and bring El Patron back, though it’s unclear if he meant to WWE or AAA. It has been claimed that some of WWE’s top stars, including Roman Reigns, want Alberto back in WWE, though the OTC has not publicly commented.

For now, Alberto El Patron remains absent from both WWE and AAA, but as the reaction from fans shows, there’s still no shortage of support for him in Mexico.