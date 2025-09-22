Alberto El Patron Joins Reality TV Show After AAA Departure

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron has landed in the world of reality TV after recently being exiled from AAA. TV Azteca announced on X that Alberto will be part of the La Granja VIP on Azteca Uno. The show will see celebrities live on a farm, where they must survive their new surroundings as well as one another.

From the squared circle to the farm… the champion is ready to take on a new challenge. Can he dominate the farm like he dominates the ring? Get ready, because “El Patrón” arrives with everything.

El Patron’s role on the show comes after he was forced to leave AAA after losing to El Mesias on the July 25 episode of AAA Alianzas. Prior to this loss, Alberto had lost the AAA Mega Championship and WWE had avoided referencing him after announcing their acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania week.

While Alberto is out of AAA, he may not be gone for good. Rey Mysterio has teased bringing El Patron back, while some believe a return to WWE could still happen. Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich has claimed that some of WWE’s very top stars, including Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre want Alberto back in the fold, though neither man has publicly responded to the claim.

Whatever the future may hold for Alberto El Patron, he is keeping busy in and out of the ring. La Granja VIP premieres on October 12.