Alberto El Patron Attacks TV Staffer Ahead Of AAA Mega Title Clash

Alberto El Patron’s appearance on Venga la Alegría, a popular morning show on TV Azteca, took a surprising turn when the AAA Mega Champion lost control. During the live segment, El Patron threw one of the staff members to the ground, tore his shirt, and continued attacking until security and crew members were forced to intervene.

El Patron’s attack came amid high tensions throughout the segment. Mere moments before the attack, he shared some choice words for El Hijo del Vikingo. El Patron also took aim at Vikingo’s father, King Vikingo, dismissing him with personal insults.

¡Tremendo show se desató completamente en vivo! Los ánimos subieron a tope entre “El Patrón” y “El Vikingo”. ? ?? #VLA pic.twitter.com/0zURXPZSbY — Venga la Alegría (@VengaLaAlegria) May 29, 2025

Whether real or scripted, the incident has generated substantial buzz, blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality. As El Patron gears up for his showdown with Hijo del Vikingo, he continues to draw attention with his actions out of the ring.