Alberto El Patron segment
Alberto El Patron Attacks TV Staffer Ahead Of AAA Mega Title Clash

by Thomas Lowson

Alberto El Patron’s appearance on Venga la Alegría, a popular morning show on TV Azteca, took a surprising turn when the AAA Mega Champion lost control. During the live segment, El Patron threw one of the staff members to the ground, tore his shirt, and continued attacking until security and crew members were forced to intervene.

El Patron’s attack came amid high tensions throughout the segment. Mere moments before the attack, he shared some choice words for El Hijo del Vikingo. El Patron also took aim at Vikingo’s father, King Vikingo, dismissing him with personal insults.

Whether real or scripted, the incident has generated substantial buzz, blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality. As El Patron gears up for his showdown with Hijo del Vikingo, he continues to draw attention with his actions out of the ring.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

