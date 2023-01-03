Alexa Bliss Names AEW Star Who Came Up with Her Unique Championship Pose

Alexa Bliss has AEW star Buddy Matthews to thank for her unique championship pose of holding a title behind her head.

Bliss, the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships, is a former WWE Women’s Tag and 24/7 Champion.

The Goddess of WWE was in a relationship with Matthews and were once engaged, and were able to remain friends after they split in 2018.

Championship Pose

An avid cosplayer, Bliss has incorporated her love of pop culture into several of the attires she has used on TV.

Speaking to BT Sport, Bliss explained how it was upon her call-up in 2016 that Matthews suggested the title pose.

“Murphy [Matthews’ wwe name] came up with that. Because I wore the tutus with the belt when I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, he was like ‘you should hold it like this’, so I was holding my belts and stuff like that. And so then once I won the title, I held the title like that, because I was thinking ‘what’s going to show the title plus show my face on camera and make (them) a close as possible?’” Alexa Bliss.

During her early days on the main roster, Bliss’ look was inspired by Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn, who held her signature baseball bat behind her head for 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad.’

The Hunt for the Raw Women’s Title

Asides from her seconds-long reign as 24/7 Champion last year, it has been over four years since Bliss held a singles Women’s Championship.

During this week’s Raw, Bliss challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair but lost via disqualification.

Mind games from Bray Wyatt caused Bliss to snap and attack the referee, and after the match, the Goddess would attack Belair, teasing that their feud is far from over.

