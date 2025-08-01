Alexa Bliss on 90’s Kid Memories, Pet Pig Advice

WWE’s Alexa Bliss recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count Media for an intimate conversation that revealed a more personal side of the wrestling superstar. From childhood memories to unconventional pets, Bliss shared stories that showcase her unique personality beyond her in-ring persona.

Childhood Nostalgia and Pop Culture Icons

When asked about her favorite childhood toy, Bliss revealed a touching detail about her early years. “I had this doll named Hannah that I named her. She was like one of those life-sized dolls and she went with me everywhere because I always wanted a sibling,” Bliss explained. “So, my poor parents had to take this doll everywhere.”

Her childhood bedroom told the story of a typical 90s kid, decorated with posters of Taylor Swift, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and even an Eminem CD. When pressed to choose between *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys in a hypothetical street fight, Bliss diplomatically declined: “I’m friends with people in both. I don’t know. I can’t make that call. I’m too biased.”

Bliss also revealed her childhood heroes were Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, particularly admiring their TGIF era. “I loved styling my hair like them. I loved all the sleepover movies. I wanted to be them,” she shared.

The Reality of Pet Pig Ownership

One of the most surprising revelations came when discussing her experience owning a pet pig named Larry. Bliss offered valuable insights for anyone considering this unconventional pet choice.

“They are very socially needy, so you have to be able to interact with them at all times,” Bliss explained. “They are very clean. Larry used to wipe his feet before coming inside. He didn’t like mud for some reason. He did not like dirt.”

She painted a picture of a particularly refined pet: “He wouldn’t lay down on just regular ground. He had to have like a pillow or a blanket. I raised a very bougie pig.” However, she warned about their demanding nature: “They’re creatures of habit. And if you mess up their schedule, they are not nice.”

Connecting Past and Present

The interview revealed interesting connections between Bliss’s childhood and her current WWE character. When discussing her life-sized doll Hannah, she made a playful connection to her current wrestling persona: “Maybe that’s why I carry Lily now. I don’t know. It’s that childhood still coming out.”

Bliss also shared that she wasn’t a rebellious child, admitting she was “too afraid” to do anything crazy that her parents wouldn’t find out about. As a collector, she gravitated toward Pokemon cards, though she confessed she “didn’t even really play with the cards. I just liked having the collection.”

Check out Alexa Bliss’ interview with Ten Count: