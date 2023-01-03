Alexa Bliss Plans to Stay Off Twitter for Mental Health Reasons

Alexa Bliss is just one of many WWE stars who have to deal with negativity on social media. While there is negativity on social media platforms, there is also positivity, and they receive praise from fans.

Bliss is looking to stay off social media to improve herself heading into the new year.

Despite her success and fame, some fans don’t like her. In a post on Twitter, Bliss stated that she is focusing on improving her physical and mental health by going off Twitter. This appears to be a new year’s resolution. She wrote the following:

The Change

“This year I’m focusing on my mental & physical health & I think majority of that is gonna boil down to staying off twitter lol.”

The WWE star has found a lot of success in WWE across all three brands Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Throughout her time in WWE, she has won a total of 8 championships.

Bliss was in action on Monday’s episode of Raw when she challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match saw Bliss snap at a WWE official and give Belair a beatdown. It appears that WWE will build to a rematch at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, but that has yet to be confirmed.