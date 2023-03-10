Alexa Bliss Reacts to Reports of her Hiatus From WWE

While WWE stars prepare for WrestleMania 39 in a few weeks, Alexa Bliss will seemingly not be part of the show while she is reportedly away from television.

Bliss was last seen on WWE programming at the Royal Rumble this past January when she lost to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. After the match, WWE aired a video of a playground and Uncle Howdy, indicating that Bliss would once again be aligned with Bray Wyatt in the near future.

Coming out of the show, it was reported that Bliss was on hiatus from the company, something WWE knew going into the match with Belair. She later refuted that.

Fast forward to today, a new report by Dave Meltzer noted that Bliss is on another hiatus and will be gone for a while.

The Tweet

Bliss took to Twitter to make it clear that she is not on hiatus because they know where she is. She wrote the following:

“Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.”

If that is the case then Bliss could return to WWE at any time. Perhaps, she will be figured into the build-up in the feud between Wyatt and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 next month.