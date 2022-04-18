Alexa Bliss Frustrated With Lack Of WWE Creative Direction (Report)

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE TV in January after being sidelined for several months and was last seen while competing in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. However, she once again disappeared from TV because she reportedly was preparing for her wedding. Bliss is currently on her honeymoon.

Bliss filmed up to 9 vignettes in January for her return which culminated in her competing at the Chamber event, according to Fightful. At that point, there was no substantial creative direction for Bliss.

Bliss expressed interest in working WrestleMania and there were pitches to involve her in Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair‘s match, but they were quickly shot down.

According to talent and creative, “it became known Bliss voiced her displeasure in the days following Elimination Chamber about her creative direction or lack thereof.”

It’s unclear whether those WrestleMania pitches came from Bliss or someone in creative, but at the end of February, it was pretty well determined internally that Bliss would not be featured on WrestleMania.

The priority of booking Bliss shifted significantly after the vignettes. It was said “talent and creative were told that Bliss was very transparent about frustration that nothing of substance had been booked after being out of action for half a year. “

There has been backstage talk that Bliss voiced her frustration to Vince McMahon. Despite not being used, she’s listed internally as the number two babyface on the depth chart for the Raw women’s division.