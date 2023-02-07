Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE

Alexa Bliss will be off television as she is on hiatus from the WWE storylines right now.

Bliss came up short when challenging Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. Post-match, Bliss sat in the ring as a video of highlights from her recent run with Bray Wyatt. The video was shown on the big screen along with scenes of a playground while we could hear Uncle Howdy say, “Do you feel in charge?”

The Break

It’s been a few weeks since that show, and Bliss hasn’t been seen on television. Pwinsider.com reports WWE knew going into the match that Bliss would be taking some time off after the loss.

Bliss hasn’t been seen backstage at WWE shows since the Royal rumble. This is not a typical instance of WWE not using her while she’s at shows. Bliss is away from the company because of a planned temporary exit from the storylines.

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on how long the break is. It should be noted that Bliss isn’t injured.

It could be a case of WWE putting Bliss on a break to build her back up in storylines with Wyatt and Howdy for WrestleMania 39 or if she asked for time off.

The match was designed to make Belair look strong as she moves towards WrestleMania 39.