All Atlantic Championship Match Set For 2/22/23 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card

All Elite Wrestling appears to be stacking the deck for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the 2/17 edition of AEW Rampage, several matches and segments were announced for the 2/22 episode of AEW Dynamite. The show is set to be headlined by Orange Cassidy defending the AEW All Atlantic Championship against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

This Wednesday, Feb 22

Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on TBS



AEW All-Atlantic Championship@orangecassidy vs @WheelerYuta



After their altercation on #AEWRampage tonight, the

All-Atlantic Champion will defend the title against his former best friend THIS Wednesday pic.twitter.com/eKzTnk6Ieq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 18, 2023

While being interviewed by Mark Henry during tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy was interrupted by Wheeler Yuta. The ROH Pure Champion told the All Atlantic Champion that he didn’t have his back when Trent Beretta was ‘bullying’ him, so now he’s going to be the ‘bully’ and ‘bully’ Orange Cassidy. Yuta then challenged Cassidy for a title match, next Wednesday night, a challenge that was accepted by Orange Cassidy for next week’s edition of Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Wheeler Yuta — AEW All Atlantic Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

The Acclaimed vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

Saraya vs. Skye Blue

Lucha Bros vs. Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. Best Friends vs. RUSH & Preston Vance vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker — AEW Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale

Tony Khan’s Major Announcement

Christian Cage Speaks with Tony Schiavone

