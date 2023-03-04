All In Pay-Per-View Referenced on Latest WWE SmackDown on FOX

The 2018 All In wrestling supershow was referenced during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

In September of that year, stars of various promotions came together to host the event, billed as “the biggest independent wrestling show ever.”

After showing that there was support for a non-WWE product, many of the names associated with All In would go on to be part of All Elite Wrestling, which launched in January 2019.

SmackDown

One significant name who was part of All In is Cody Rhodes, who made an appearance on this week’s edition of the blue brand.

Speaking about his upcoming WrestleMania match, Rhodes said there are those who think toppling Roman Reigns is an impossible goal, but he has a history of defying the odds.

The American Nightmare said that there were people who believed he would never be more than Randy Orton‘s lackey, referring to his days in Legacy.

Rhodes added that there were some who thought that All In would be possible, saying:

“There’s no way 10,000 people would pay to see my buddy’s little indie show.” Cody Rhodes.

Cody's All In (and to an extent, Dave Meltzer) reference on Smackdown. pic.twitter.com/6OziqJ7VgU — Drainmaker ?? ? (@DrainBamager) March 4, 2023

At the September 2018 event, Rhodes would defeat Nick Aldis to capture the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The event began after Dave Meltzer dismissed the idea that any event other than a WWE show could sell 10,000 tickets, a statement that Rhodes accepted as a challenge.

Reigns Response

Rhodes, as predicted, was very passionate with his promo, but the Tribal Chief had some barbs of his own.

Speaking about being trained by Cody’s father Dusty Rhodes, Reigns bust-out an impressive impression of the American Dream, who told Reigns in developmental that he had ‘it.’

The two men shook hands without coming to blows and agreed that the better man will win next month at WrestleMania 39.